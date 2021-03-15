Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 1,160 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

