Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.