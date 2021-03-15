ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $0.62

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. ARMOR has a market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.16 or 0.00454994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00062278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00096270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00069063 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.00550954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

