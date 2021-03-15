ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 204,609 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181,856 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.08. The company had a trading volume of 441,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,815,574. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $116.23.

