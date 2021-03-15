Arionum (ARO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $192,057.20

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 138.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $192,057.20 and approximately $44.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,222.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.91 or 0.03114942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.03 or 0.00365362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $564.40 or 0.00937192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.30 or 0.00390717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.98 or 0.00332064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00241965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00021596 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

