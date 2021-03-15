Ariel Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 1.49% of Littelfuse worth $92,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $268.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $7,823,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

