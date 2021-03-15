Ariel Investments LLC Sells 158,674 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,408,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,674 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 4.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $365,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $87.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

