Ariel Investments LLC Sells 152,767 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,411,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152,767 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $138,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

