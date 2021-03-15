Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 177,538 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,538 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $72,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

