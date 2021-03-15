Ariel Investments LLC Has $39.27 Million Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,327 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $39,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after buying an additional 602,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 367,882 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 118,082 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,888,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,247. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

