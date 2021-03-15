Ariel Investments LLC Has $26.77 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,926 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.57% of Houlihan Lokey worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

HLI opened at $68.27 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.