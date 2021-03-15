Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.99% of Snap-on worth $184,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $217.35 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $221.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

