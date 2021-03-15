Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Insider Andrea Slattery Purchases 10,000 Shares

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) insider Andrea Slattery acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,400.00 ($14,571.43).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.12.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

