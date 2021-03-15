Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.34).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 586,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 106,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

