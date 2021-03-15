Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $315.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

