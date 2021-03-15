Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $315.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
