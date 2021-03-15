Apria (NYSE:APR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Apria alerts:

Shares of APR stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Apria

There is no company description available for Apria Inc

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.