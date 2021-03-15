Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Up 122.3% in February

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the February 11th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,417,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Applied Minerals stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Applied Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.