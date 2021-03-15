Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.