Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 38,453 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $146,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Apple to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

