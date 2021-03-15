Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

