Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of AFT opened at $14.79 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.