API3 (API3) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.95 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $68.95 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00008901 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.15 or 0.00452527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00061439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00051692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00096060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00562403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org

API3 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.