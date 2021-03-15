Aperio Group LLC Takes Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTW opened at $20.98 on Monday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.51 million, a P/E ratio of -61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of The Manitowoc from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

