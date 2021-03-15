Aperio Group LLC Sells 597 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $502.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. Equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLIC shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.