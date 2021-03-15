Aperio Group LLC Purchases 892 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PQ Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PQG opened at $17.70 on Monday. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PQG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

