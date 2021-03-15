Aperio Group LLC Purchases 892 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PQ Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PQG opened at $17.70 on Monday. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.90.
Several analysts have issued reports on PQG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.
PQ Group Profile
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
