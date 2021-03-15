Aperio Group LLC Lowers Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62,475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

IMGN stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

