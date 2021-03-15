Aperio Group LLC Has $110,000 Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 286,216 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,846 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $8.50 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $550.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

