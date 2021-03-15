Aperio Group LLC Buys 6,266 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 411,183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,644 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 180,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 129,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 264,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,151 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

ARLO stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $645.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

