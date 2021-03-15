Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 463.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 1,148,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after buying an additional 779,980 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

