Anoncoin Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $241,113.67 and $140.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 196.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 163.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.