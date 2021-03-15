Ann B. Lane Purchases 10,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stock

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GSBD opened at $19.41 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 107.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

