Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Anixa Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,479. The firm has a market cap of $150.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.85.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

