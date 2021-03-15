AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0949 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

