AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0949 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
About AngloGold Ashanti
