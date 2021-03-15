AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $21.35 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Cutler Group LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.