Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN)

3/8/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$85.00.

3/5/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$84.00 to C$87.00.

3/5/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$85.00.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$76.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$40.77 and a 12 month high of C$80.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

