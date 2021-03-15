Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/8/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$85.00.
- 3/5/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$84.00 to C$87.00.
- 3/5/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$85.00.
Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$76.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$40.77 and a 12 month high of C$80.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.
