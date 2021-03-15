Analysts Set The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) PT at $17.00

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 110,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,780. The Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

