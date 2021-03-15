Analysts Set PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Target Price at $36.82

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPD. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.00. PPD has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth $80,852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 1,749.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

