Analysts Set Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) PT at €12.10

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.10 ($14.24).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

