Analysts Set Expectations for C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,743,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000.

