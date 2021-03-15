Analysts Expect USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). USA Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow USA Technologies.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USAT. TheStreet lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USAT opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $665.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.10.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Technologies (USAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.