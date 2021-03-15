Analysts Expect NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) will report sales of $118.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NMI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.90 million. NMI reported sales of $107.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full year sales of $510.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.42 million to $553.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $619.26 million, with estimates ranging from $526.72 million to $711.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $13,956,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,114 shares of company stock worth $1,518,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.72.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

