Analysts Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.77 Million

Brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post sales of $60.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the highest is $62.79 million. CareDx posted sales of $38.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $316.93 million, with estimates ranging from $306.96 million to $327.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.60. 748,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -158.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $99.83.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,841. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CareDx by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

