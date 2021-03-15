Analysts Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Anaplan reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $286,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,612.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,980 shares of company stock worth $20,448,429. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLAN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,406. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

