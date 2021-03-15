Analysts Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to announce $235.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.49 million to $286.51 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $226.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $967.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $999.50 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.84 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

