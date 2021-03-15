Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce sales of $15.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.34 billion and the highest is $15.46 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $18.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $71.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.10 billion to $73.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 176,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,928,000 after buying an additional 184,762 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,684,000 after buying an additional 78,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,336. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

