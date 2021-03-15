Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.91. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $913,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,237. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

LKFN stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

