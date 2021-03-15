Analysts Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.24). Alteryx reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

Shares of AYX opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -317.44, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $896,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $753,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,345 over the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.