Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AMDUF stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. Amundi has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $83.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMDUF. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amundi presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

