Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,490. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $904.00 million, a PE ratio of 137.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $483,017.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,786. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 240,777 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 485,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 235,070 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.