AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $890,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $112.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $113.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

